MiCareerQuest: helping kids explore careers and find their passion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – More than 6,000 students from Kent, Barry, Allegan, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Kalamazoo Counties poured into DeVos Place to explore careers. More than 100 different employers participated in MiCareerQuest, providing hands-on experiments and experiences to show students what it is like working in their field.

The first-of-its-kind event was a collaboration by school districts including Kent Intermediate School District, Michigan Works!, and the Construction Workforce Development Alliance.

To give kids a great head start, the event focused on the highest demand careers in fields of advanced manufacturing, construction, health sciences, and information technology. Students were exposed to various careers in each field, many of which they never knew about.

Thornapple Kellogg students had the opportunity to get a behind the scenes look in the news truck! The kids learned how much went into producing a show and how it felt behind a news desk.

Students also got their science on! Design Lab was open to tenth grade students. The goal was for them to explore different career paths in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)-related industries by doing fun experiments.

Kent Career Technical Center teaches students to build homes for local families, work with professionals, and learn all aspects of the construction field. Students can earn their 10-hour MiOSHA safety certification during their first year in the program, which means they will be eligible to actually work in the field – even before they graduate.

Meijer was also present at Career Quest showing off a simulation of a virtual dressing room which allows you to try on clothes without needing to change out of what you’re already wearing. Meijer is currently experimenting with the concept and how it can be added to their stores.

Gaming and virtual reality are two expanding fields in today’s work force and at Ferris State University, they offer programs and classes to their students so they can take advantage of these fun, up and coming fields.