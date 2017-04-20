Women’s Veterans Expo to be held at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Battle Creek VA Healthcare Delivery System in conjunction with community partners is hosting a “Women Veterans Expo 2017.” The event will take place at Grand Rapids Community College M-Tec Building, 622 Godfrey Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 on May 3, 2017 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The needs of women Veterans are unique. “This event helps address the specific needs of women,” said Katie Papke, Healthcare for Homeless veterans Social Worker and one of the event organizers. The goal of the expo is to connect female Veterans with one another, educate them on VA benefits, and to connect them with other community resources or services may be of interest to them. There are some women who do not identify themselves automatically as Veterans.

“Sometimes if you ask if they are a Veteran, a woman may say no, but if you ask if they have served in the military, they say yes,” said Brian Pegouske, Public Affairs Officer for the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. This Expo helps us to foster communication and awareness in the community. “Partnering with the community, helps extend our reach to women Veterans so we can better serve their needs.” said Pegouske.

The Women Veterans Expo 2017 will have approximately 30 displays from variety of organizations. It will feature networking, lunch and prizes. It is a free event.

For more information, contact the Battle Creek VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office at (269) 223-5218.