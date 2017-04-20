Wedgwood provides boys new shoes for the Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Recreational therapists at Wedgwood Christian Services have signed up boys from the boys home to participate in the Fifth Third Riverbank Run. They have about 30 kids from 5 different Wedgwood homes all racing in the 5K!

There has been a large support from the ‘Women of Wedgwood’, which has allowed them to provide the runners new shoes to run in for the race. See the video above for more info on this inspiration cause.

Feel convicted to help?

Donate to Wedgwood Christian Services, here!

