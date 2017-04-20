Race-prep 101: getting ready for Gazelle Girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re running the 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon, it’s important to be prepared! Therefore, we dedicated a whole segment to race-prep 101! Check out the video above for all you need to know before the Gazelle Girl Race.
Tip #1: Know your parking plan
Tip #2: Look up your bib number PRIOR to race day
Tip #3: Head over to the Expo, Saturday
Tip #4: Bring something warm for after – you never know with Michigan weather
Tip #5: HAVE FUN
RACE DAY INFO:
- Sunday, April 23, 2017
- Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)
- Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am
- National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am
- My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am
- Half Marathon Start, 8 am
- 10k Start, 8:15 am
- 5k Start, 8:30 am
- Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am