Race-prep 101: getting ready for Gazelle Girl

eightWest staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re running the 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon, it’s important to be prepared! Therefore, we dedicated a whole segment to race-prep 101! Check out the video above for all you need to know before the Gazelle Girl Race.

Tip #1: Know your parking plan

Tip #2: Look up your bib number PRIOR to race day

Tip #3: Head over to the Expo, Saturday

Tip #4: Bring something warm for after – you never know with Michigan weather

Tip #5: HAVE FUN

RACE DAY INFO:

  • Sunday, April 23, 2017
  • Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)
  • Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am
  • National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am
  • My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am
  • Half Marathon Start, 8 am
  • 10k Start, 8:15 am
  • 5k Start, 8:30 am
  • Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am

Find your bib number

Parking map

Weekend schedule

