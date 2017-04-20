ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOTV)- ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) In the state of Michigan, more than 30,000 children are abused and neglected annually. According to the Safe Harbor website, nationally, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused by the time they reach the age of 18.

Safe Harbor provides a lifeline to children who have been victimized by child abuse and neglect. Throughout Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, the community is invited to plant pinwheels across Allegan County and surrounding areas. Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse awareness. Perrigo Company, along with several other community contributors, came out to Safe Harbor to support the cause.

To report child abuse or neglect, call (855) 444-3911 (DHS) day or night. You can also visit the Department of Human Services for more information about abuse and neglect. Any questions can be directed to us at (269) 673-3791. Calls will stay anonymous.

