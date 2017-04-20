Keep your kids active and safe through the spring season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Spring time means time to get the kids out playing – biggest way to avoid injury? Keep them active. Have they been throwing over the winter? Or should you think of a throwing program that can ease your kid into the new season? Shoulder and hamstring injuries are prevalent whenever a new sports season begins.

Therefore, try and create positive habits in the home. Instead of staring at your phone, go on a family bike ride, take a walk, and enjoy the beautiful West Michigan weather.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 60 min of moderate to vigorous activity for kids each day. Jump rope is a great way to do that, because you only need one person to do it. No excuses!

To learn more, watch the video above.

For more health information: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/