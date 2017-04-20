GVSU students and faculty unite to run their first 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – GVSU students have partnered with GVSU faculty to push each other to run in their first 5K! What a cool mission this is. So how does it work?

Each student gets paired with a faculty member. Out of the partnership, either the student has run a 5k or the faculty member has. That way, one person is the mentor and one person is the first-time runner.

There are two training sessions a week, where the group trains together. Check out the video above to see how this partnership and mentorship has impacted both students and faculty.

Gazelle Girl Race Info

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)

Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am

National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am

My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am

Half Marathon Start, 8 am

10k Start, 8:15 am

5k Start, 8:30 am

Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am