GVSU students and faculty unite to run their first 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – GVSU students have partnered with GVSU faculty to push each other to run in their first 5K! What a cool mission this is. So how does it work?

Each student gets paired with a faculty member. Out of the partnership, either the student has run a 5k or the faculty member has. That way, one person is the mentor and one person is the first-time runner.

There are two training sessions a week, where the group trains together. Check out the video above to see how this partnership and mentorship has impacted both students and faculty.  

Gazelle Girl Race Info

  • Sunday, April 23, 2017
  • Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)
  • Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am
  • National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am
  • My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am
  • Half Marathon Start, 8 am
  • 10k Start, 8:15 am
  • 5k Start, 8:30 am
  • Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am

