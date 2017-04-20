Gazelle Girl takes over the streets of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is a few days away from taking over the streets of Grand Rapids! This is a race that empowers women, and raises money for organizations that support women and girls. Holly Visser, Gazelle Girl Race Director, joined Where You Live to talk about exciting race details!

Gazelle Girl is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.

Expotique & Packet Pickup

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Location: International Ballroom at the JW Marriott

235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Race day

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)

Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am

National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am

My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am

Half Marathon Start, 8 am

10k Start, 8:15 am

5k Start, 8:30 am

Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am