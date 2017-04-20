Celebrating Earth Day and Gazelle Girl!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

EARTH DAY AT GRAND RAPIDS ART MUSEUM

Every day is Earth Day at the Grand Rapids Art Museum! We are the world’s first LEED® Gold Certified art museum and we invite you and your family to come explore and learn how your art museum is a model of conservation and sustainability in Grand Rapids.

Visit us for FREE on April 22 from 1 pm – 4 pm and participate in a variety of activities celebrating our great green-and-blue planet.

From open until close on Earth Day, we’re featuring sustainable activities throughout the Museum, including an exhibition of environmental-centric art from our Sooper Art Contest, a seek-and-find through the galleries, and a nature-themed photo booth. Be sure not to miss a Green Features tour of GRAM at 1:30, then stop by the studio to create a one-of-a-kind upcycled landscape!

WHITECAPS HOME GAME

Friday, Saturday and Sunday versus Lake County

Friday 6:35pm

Saturday 4pm

Sunday 1pm

GAZELLE GIRL

-This April, the Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is happening in Downtown Grand Rapids. This is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.

Space still available in the 5K and Half Marathon, 10K sold out

Expotique and packet pickup – Saturday, April 22 11am-5pm – JW Marriott

Event Check-in and late registration • 6:30 – 8 am

(late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)

Welcome by Mayor Bliss • 7:40 am

National Anthem by Jordan Carson • 7:45 am

My Team Triumph Start • 7:55 am

Half Marathon Start • 8 am

10k Start • 8:15 am

5k Start • 8:30 am

Awards Ceremony • 10:30 am

EARTH DAY LAKESHORE CELEBRATION

April 22 – 12:30pm-6pm

We will start at the Grand Haven Courthouse at 12:30 for our annual Green Parade. The parade will end at the Grand Haven Community Center, where our Earth Day Fair will be held from 1:00-4:00. Visit many booths with demonstrations, information, food, games and environmentally friendly products. End the day with our Earth Day Rock from 3:00 – 6:00, also to be held at the Community Center.

FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Get your tiaras and sparkly shoes ready for this family musical.

See your favorite children’s book series come to life as Fancy Nancy steps out of the pages of her books and dances her way onto Grand Rapids Civic Theatre stage. Every design element in the show is influenced by the Fancy Nancy book series – with their own fancy Civic twists and a new to their stage cast!!! Based on the wildly popular children’s books, Fancy Nancy The Musical is a show perfect for the whole family with laughs, friendship, and of course, lots of fancy! Join Fancy Nancy as she auditions for a school play and snags an unexpected role that she must strive to make fancy.

Friday 730pm

Saturday 1230pm, 2pm 730pm

Sunday 1230pm 2pm