Business and community leaders review the state of the children in West Michigan

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 Wedgwood Christian Services had a morning of breakfast, networking and reviewing the state of children in West Michigan.

At Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, a panel of experts discussed the struggles and challenges children and teens are facing, and how we, as a community, can support them. Wedgwood’s goal is to provide a format for business and community leaders to learn and grow so that we can all come around these kids and families and better support them and their journeys of transformation.

Check out the video above to learn more about Wedgwood State of the Child.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s