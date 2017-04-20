Business and community leaders review the state of the children in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 Wedgwood Christian Services had a morning of breakfast, networking and reviewing the state of children in West Michigan.

At Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, a panel of experts discussed the struggles and challenges children and teens are facing, and how we, as a community, can support them. Wedgwood’s goal is to provide a format for business and community leaders to learn and grow so that we can all come around these kids and families and better support them and their journeys of transformation.

Check out the video above to learn more about Wedgwood State of the Child.