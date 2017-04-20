7 Monks Taproom takes root in Beer City, USA

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know many Grand Rapids neighborhoods have experienced a great revitalization in recent years with new businesses, new homes, and new energy flowing into them.

We’re excited to give you a sneak peak of a fun business that’s opening April 21st called 7 Monks Taproom! Located in the Mid-town neighborhood of Grand Rapids, 7 Monks is expanding its reach from Traverse City and Boyne City… to Grand Rapids!

7 Monks and 616 Lofts are working together to create community – because there’s no better way to make a neighbor than over a beer, right? The new development features 7 monks, 616 Lofts apartments, a roof top deck, and other fun businesses inside… take a look in the video above!

The Grand Opening of 7 Monks Taproom

**If you’d like to take a tour, you can call their office, or head to 616lofts-dot-com to schedule something. 616 Lofts has a total of 7 properties located in different neighborhoods of Grand Rapids – everything from the heart of downtown, to the west side, and much more.

