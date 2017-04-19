Weekend seminar helps educate caregivers on Alzheimer’s and Dementia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Of all the conditions that threaten public health, dementia may have the broadest impact, affecting mind, body and soul. Plus, it affects the life of the primary caregiver as much or more than the person with the condition.

Although there is no cure for dementia, good communication among providers and collaboration in assessment and treatment helps people with dementia maintain the highest possible quality of life.

Samaritas is partnering with Wayne State University’s Institute of Gerontology and the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Michigan Chapter, to hold a conference called “Creating Equity in a Dementia Friendly Community” April 21st in Grand Rapids.

The conference aims to bring together health professionals and the community to understand what a dementia-friendly community might be like and address concerns of sexuality and disability among people with dementia.

2nd Annual Alzheimer’s Conference

April 21st

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pine Rest Postma Center

300 68th St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49548.