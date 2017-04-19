Kick off the Gazelle Girl weekend with an adult twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had Kate Avery from Brewery Vivant and Zach Williams from Mixology in studio to talk about their special Gazelle Girl drinks and beer! They’re ready to kick off the weekend at Sneakers and Sass!

Check out the video above to learn more, and see the weekend schedule below.

Whether you are looking to complete your first 5k, 10k, half marathon… or are looking to set a personal record, this event is for you! Grab your girlfriends, mothers, sisters, cousins, grandmas, aunts, or co-workers and get registered for this event! Take the first step toward better fitness and be part of something incredible – the Gazelle Girl community!

Sneakers and Sass

  • Friday, April 21, 2017
  • Time: 7-11 pm
  • Location: 20 Monroe Live
  • Free concert
  • Beer from Brewery Vivant and wine from Fenn Valley Vineyards

Expotique & Packet Pickup

Race day

  • Sunday, April 23, 2017
  • Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)
  • Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am
  • National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am
  • My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am
  • Half Marathon Start, 8 am
  • 10k Start, 8:15 am
  • 5k Start, 8:30 am
  • Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am

