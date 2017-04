GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Jump Jam is a no-fee jump rope competition geared towards promoting health & wellness to children in the Godfrey-Lee, Godwin, Grand Rapids, Kelloggsville, Kentwood and Wyoming Parks Public Schools, which meets the mission of Spectrum Health to improve the health of the communities they serve.

See video above to learn more!

5th annual Jump Jam

Saturday, April 22nd

No fee

Provided by Spectrum Health

3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students

Event begins at 9am