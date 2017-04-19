Celebrity Spill Room: “Imaginary Mary” celebs dish on new ABC show

Credit: ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider star in ABC’s new Spring comedy, “Imaginary Mary“.  They took some time to chat with MY ABC WOTV 4 about their new show and why it will have you laughing all night long!  Check out our interview by clicking on the video player above.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Credit: ABC

A fiercely independent career woman, Alice has her life turned upside-down when she meets Ben, a divorced father with three children, and soon falls head-over-heals for him. This triggers more upheaval when the imaginary friend she created as a child, Mary, suddenly reappears as she is nervous to meet Ben’s kids for the first time.  You can catch Imaginary Mary Tuesdays at 9:30pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

GET CAUGHT UP:

The show may be new but you can get caught up quick!  Check it out: http://abc.go.com/shows/imaginary-mary.

 

