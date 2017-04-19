Celebration Cinema features new Disney movie “Born in China”

Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Friday, April 21st, Celebration Cinema will premiere Disney’s new hit movie, “Born in China”. Venturing into the wilds of China, “Born in China” captures intimate moments with a panda bear and her growing cub, a young golden monkey who feels displaced by his baby sister, and a mother snow leopard struggling to raise her two cubs.

Can’t make the premiere? Come on Tuesday for special deals!

No, no, no… it’s not “taco” Tuesdays, it’s T.A.C.O. Tuesdays! What does that mean? Tickets Are Cheap On Tuesdays. $5 movies all day! Learn more, here.

 

