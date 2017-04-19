Belding Middle Schoolers create the “No More Black Bags” project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Students from Belding Middle School have written grant letters and raised enough money to fill close to 15 back packs for foster children.

Often times foster children are removed so quickly from their homes that they either have to place their belongings into trash bags (hence the name no more black bags) or do not get to take anything at all. Having to place their possessions into trash bags can have lasting effects on the child’s mental health and well being.

Through the No More Black Bags project they are filling nice back packs with items that a child would need or want with them when placed in a temporary home. Items donated by students and families include deodorant, soaps, socks, underwear, small toys and books, toothbrushes, toothpaste… all essentials to make them feel a little more at home and comfortable.

Through this project, the Belding Middle Schoolers have learned to always be a friend to someone, because you don’t know what they’re going through, and that giving is better than receiving.

See video above for more information on foster care and how Samaritas helped the movement.