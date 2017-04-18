Sneak peek at the Gazelle Girl Expotique

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The countdown is on to this weekend’s Gazelle Girl 5k, 10k and half marathon. This awesome event brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.

Grand Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon (10 k is sold out)

Sunday April 23rd in Downtown Grand Rapids

Register here. 

Gazelle Girl Expotique

Saturday, April 22 11am-5pm

International Ballroom – JW Marriott

Packet pick-up, 35 different vendors, Shake-out run & fitness classes

