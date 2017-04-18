Sneak peek at the Gazelle Girl Expotique

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The countdown is on to this weekend’s Gazelle Girl 5k, 10k and half marathon. This awesome event brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.
Grand Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon (10 k is sold out)
Sunday April 23rd in Downtown Grand Rapids
Gazelle Girl Expotique
Saturday, April 22 11am-5pm
International Ballroom – JW Marriott
Packet pick-up, 35 different vendors, Shake-out run & fitness classes