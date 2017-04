GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As part of MSU’s Statewide Science Month, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering FREE admission to ‘Science Night’ at the Museum. This evening event will include hands-on science activities and information at a variety of booths from local researchers, students, grad students and more – all about SCIENCE!​

Science Night

Grand Rapids Public Museum

April 18

5 to 8 p.m.