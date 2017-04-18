Preparedness Expo offers something for all ages and situations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Emergencies can happen any day in all different ways: house fires, weather-related disasters, acts of violence. How you react to these emergencies can be the difference in a safe escape or a life changing injury.

Therefore, having a plan before a disaster is important for all people and all ages.

Operation: Safe and Secure (a preparedness expo April 20)

Learn about safety in your home, for people of all ages

April 20

4pm – 8pm

DeltaPlex Arena

Hands-on safety activities

Fingerprints for kids