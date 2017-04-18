Preparedness Expo offers something for all ages and situations

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Emergencies can happen any day in all different ways: house fires, weather-related disasters, acts of violence. How you react to these emergencies can be the difference in a safe escape or a life changing injury.

Therefore, having a plan before a disaster is important for all people and all ages.

Operation: Safe and Secure (a preparedness expo April 20)

Learn about safety in your home, for people of all ages

  • April 20
  • 4pm – 8pm
  • DeltaPlex Arena
  • Hands-on safety activities
  • Fingerprints for kids

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s