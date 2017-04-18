How to: style a spring print

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Prints are back and a hot trend this spring. Don’t be afraid of a great pattern… embrace it! The best tip for wearing a heavy print is to pair it with something solid.

Check out the video above to see how Jill’s print really pops. We LOVE this red and blue stripped dress, but the tip is to keep your accessories simple. It’s important to not overwhelm the eye. Pair a heavy print with something solid. Your local Goodwill is a great place to pick up a print, like this one, and try out this trendy look this season.