How to: style a spring print

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Prints are back and a hot trend this spring. Don’t be afraid of a great pattern… embrace it! The best tip for wearing a heavy print is to pair it with something solid.

Check out the video above to see how Jill’s print really pops. We LOVE this red and blue stripped dress, but the tip is to keep your accessories simple. It’s important to not overwhelm the eye. Pair a heavy print with something solid. Your local Goodwill is a great place to pick up a print, like this one, and try out this trendy look this season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s