Hire a Pretty Princess for your kid’s next party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo, where your princess dreams come true! Maranda had the chance to go to an enchanted library where princesses across the land were celebrated.

Pretty Princess HQ hosted a free princess tea party at the Ransom District Library where more than 100 kids were able to dress up as royalty and experience the magic. hosted a free princess tea party at thewhere more than 100 kids were able to dress up as royalty and experience the magic.

The company specializing in princesses characters and parties. Pretty Princess HQ has a fabulous staff of both trained actors as well as early childhood specialists who will create a customized party for your little prince or princess. From appearances by your favorite princess character to Pretty Princess Parties. Their princesses create a party with memories that your child can only dream of.

Invite a princess to your child’s next birthday party, celebration or event.

*Please book your party at least 2-4 weeks in advance to ensure availability*

