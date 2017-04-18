Dancing With the Stars Week 5 recap – Disney Night scores

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars just finished it’s annual Disney Night, and it was more magical than ever before. There were lights, sparkles, and spontaneous princess dancing. In other words, it was a true fairytale… but not for every couple in the ballroom.

Who was eliminated?

*Spoiler*

Erika Jayne and Gleb said their goodbyes.

DWTS week 5 scores

Rashad Jennings and Emma

  • 32/40

Nick Viall and Peta

  • 34/40

Erika Jayne and Gleb

  • 32/40

Heather Morris and Alan

  • 34/40

Bonner Bolton and Sharna

  • 30/40

Normani Kordei and Val

  • 39/40

This couple received the crown for the night!

David Ross and Lindsay

  • 29/40

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem

  • 36/40

Simone Biles and Sasha

  • 38/40

Watch DWTS Mondays on My ABC WOTV4

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s