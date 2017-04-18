Dancing With the Stars Week 5 recap – Disney Night scores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars just finished it’s annual Disney Night, and it was more magical than ever before. There were lights, sparkles, and spontaneous princess dancing. In other words, it was a true fairytale… but not for every couple in the ballroom.
Who was eliminated?
*Spoiler*
Erika Jayne and Gleb said their goodbyes.
DWTS week 5 scores
Rashad Jennings and Emma
- 32/40
Nick Viall and Peta
- 34/40
Erika Jayne and Gleb
- 32/40
Heather Morris and Alan
- 34/40
Bonner Bolton and Sharna
- 30/40
Normani Kordei and Val
- 39/40
This couple received the crown for the night!
David Ross and Lindsay
- 29/40
Nancy Kerrigan and Artem
- 36/40
Simone Biles and Sasha
- 38/40