Dancing With the Stars Week 5 recap – Disney Night scores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars just finished it’s annual Disney Night, and it was more magical than ever before. There were lights, sparkles, and spontaneous princess dancing. In other words, it was a true fairytale… but not for every couple in the ballroom.

Who was eliminated?

*Spoiler*

Erika Jayne and Gleb said their goodbyes.

DWTS week 5 scores

Rashad Jennings and Emma

32/40

Nick Viall and Peta

34/40

Erika Jayne and Gleb

32/40

Heather Morris and Alan

34/40

Bonner Bolton and Sharna

30/40

Normani Kordei and Val

39/40

This couple received the crown for the night!

David Ross and Lindsay

29/40

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem

36/40

Simone Biles and Sasha

38/40

