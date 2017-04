GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Good health means having the ability and the energy to do the things you love! No matter where you are in life, it’s never to late to get moving. Therefore, Priority Health invites you to join them in walking 5K at the Borgess Run.

Priority Health @ Borgess Run

Sunday, May 7th

8am

Nazareth Campus

3427 Gull Road

5K walk