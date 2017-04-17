AARP helps to protect you from con artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Identity theft affects millions of Americans every year and there are ways to protect yourself. AARP is holding a free interactive workshop on the topic of ID theft, fraud and scams.
Fraud Watch Network: “The Con Artists’ Playbook”. An interactive workshop on the psychology behind ID theft, fraud & scams.
- April 24th
- 2-3:30pm
- Shuler Books
- 2660 28th Street SE, GR.
- Free to attend
- Please RSVP at 1-877-926-8300
LEARN MORE: http://aarp.cvent.com/events/aarp-mi-fraud-watch-network-grand-rapids-mi-4-24-17/event-summary-8d6077e0fcbb4bbe9814fe4f9ec8c615.aspx