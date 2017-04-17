1 week away: Sole Sister Ronda shares her journey to Gazelle Girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The fifth annual Gazelle Girl Run is coming up this weekend , and we couldn’t be more excited. Ronda Brinks is on the road to run the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon. After being awarded the Sole Sisters scholarship, which helps with training and support, Ronda has been training week by week in order to cross the finish line!

Watch video above for her latest update.

Ronda’s latest…

“Saturday April 8… The Gazelle Girl Preview run. What a beautiful day. Can I just say I was almost in tears, when I finished running 13 miles. That is the most I have ever ran at one time, thanks to all my Sole Sisters for all the encouragement and support. I would have never ran outside in the cold by myself. I am so thankful to be on this team. What an amazing group of women. In January, I was so afraid to run just 3 miles outside in the cold weather. The struggle was real. I had not ran since August, and then it was only 2 – 3 miles at a time. Now, 3 months later, I am running 13 miles. Wow, what an accomplishment. I would just like to encourage everyone to get moving. Whether that’s inside, outside, walk, run… it doesn’t matter. Just try to move everyday. I hope to see you all on the road on April 23rd. 2017.” -Ronda