What finding a counselor can do for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Going through some stuff? We all are. Often, people don’t realize all a counselor can do for you… how talking with someone and getting the proper help can change their life.

Pine Rest provides the community with quality behavioral health services, including therapy, counseling, psychological assessment and testing, intensive outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, psychiatry and medication services.

They also provide experts in behavioral health, partial hospitalization, inpatient treatment and residential services.

Making the decision to seek help can sometimes be difficult. But with Pine Rest, expect nothing but the best. They are helpful, respectful counselors and therapists here to try and bring you a little peace.

Flexible day or evening appointment times are available. Need more information? See video above.

Contact