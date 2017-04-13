Equest Easter: petting zoo, face-painting, live music and more

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There is a wonderful Easter Egg Hunt Event coming to the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Though there are many Easter Egg Hunts happening in West Michigan, Equest is really going all out. Activities include: breakfast treats, face-painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, live music and meeting all kinds of therapy horses Big and Small. See video above for more information.

Equest Easter event

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s