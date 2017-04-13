Equest Easter: petting zoo, face-painting, live music and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There is a wonderful Easter Egg Hunt Event coming to the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Though there are many Easter Egg Hunts happening in West Michigan, Equest is really going all out. Activities include: breakfast treats, face-painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, live music and meeting all kinds of therapy horses Big and Small. See video above for more information.

Equest Easter event

3777 Rector NE Rockford

FREE ticket needed to enter

(616)-866-3066

Saturday, April 15th

http://equestcenter.org/easter-with-the-equest-bunny/