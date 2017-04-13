Easter family fun ideas with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Easter weekend is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Underwater Egg Hunt at Holland Aquatics

Saturday, April 15 1-4pm

Meet the Easter Bunny and Josh the Otter

$8 – baskets and goodie bags included

Adults: $6.50

Doors open at noon – hunt times 1pm & 3pm

Easter with the Equest Bunny

There is a wonderful Easter Egg Hunt Event coming to the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Saturday, April 15, 2017. This all-out event, will keep the kids moving, having a blast and is sure to be different from all the rest! ‘Easter with the Equest Bunny” is open to the entire community rain, snow or shine with activities both inside and out! Tickets are limited and available at Equest Center Monday-Friday 10-3 and 5-8. Ticket price: Donation. Call 866-3066 or visit equestcenter.org for more information!

The Equest Center is located at 3777 Rector St. NE Rockford.. Maps and directions are available on their website:www.equestcenter.org

Bunny Train, Coopersville & Marne Railway

Saturday, April 15 11am, 1:30pm & 3:30pm

Take a scenic ride in a historic train with the Easter Bunny and other characters. $18 for adults, $17 for seniors, $16 for kids 2-12. Call (616) 997-7000 for times and advance tickets.

Binder Park Zoo Opens

Binder Park Zoo reopens for the season on Thursday, April 13th! Excitement and anticipation fill the zoo as staff and animals alike celebrate the arrival of spring and welcome the public back for the 42nd season. This season promises to be one of the most exciting ever with the unveiling of the African Lion and African Painted Dog exhibits later this spring.

