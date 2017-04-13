Easter at Holland Aquatic: Critter barns and underwater egg hunts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Imagine a swimming pool filled with brightly colored Easter eggs, and you can jump in and collect as many as you can… The Holland Community Aquatic Center is hosting their Annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 15, and they can’t wait to have you! Your ticket includes an egg hunt, baskets, goodie bags, and special guest appearances!

BONUS: There will even be a critter barn this year filled with bunnies! See video above for more details.

Event information

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Doors open at noon – 1pm hunt & 3pm hunt

Participants: $8, Adults: $6.50

550 Maple Ave, Holland MI 49423

(616) 393-7595