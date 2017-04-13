Congregational Kitchen making a difference in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Connecting with Community is excited to introduce you to our third finalist: Congregational Kitchen!

The Congregational Kitchen has grown to house its own warehouse of food supplies and now often helps other local food pantries, started a weekend backpack meal program for Allegan Public Schools, and even holds weekly Thursday night meals.

They have twenty five pantries that they supply with various items to make meals. Their warehouse receives shipments of goods from partners and donors alike, from which they create an inventory, and then provide that inventory list to the pantries that can come and gather the supplies that they need.

See video above to learn about some of their amazing programs.

Congregational Kitchen is made up entirely by a volunteer staff. To find out more about their volunteer opportunities, ways to donate, or to learn more about any of their programs, you can visit their site.