Adorable Easter treats from KMB Confections, LLC

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Would you like a treat for your next special event? KMB Confections, LLC would love to help. She can do a bit of everything, from creating spectacular cakes, to bars, brownies, cookies, truffles, candies, and many types of pies. KMB Confections, LLC pays special attention to ingredients, and everything is made fresh to order to your specifications.

With Easter right around the corner, it’s time to create beautiful Easter eggs! See video above.

For those that want to have a bit of fun themselves, she offers classes at a variety of locations.

Contact

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s