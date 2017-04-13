1 tip to protect your identity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Every two seconds, someone’s identity is stolen. That’s why AARP’s Fraud Watch Network offers tips to protect you and your family from identity theft. Shredding important documents instead of throwing them in the garbage is critical to protecting your identity.

Immediately shred sales & ATM receipts, credit card statements and utility bills, even credit card offers sent in the mail. Within a year, shred pay stubs, bank statements, and paid medical bills.

