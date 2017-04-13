#1 tip to protect your identity

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Every two seconds, someone’s identity is stolen. That’s why AARP’s Fraud Watch Network offers tips to protect you and your family from identity theft. Shredding important documents instead of throwing them in the garbage is critical to protecting your identity.

Immediately shred sales & ATM receipts, credit card statements and utility bills, even credit card offers sent in the mail. Within a year, shred pay stubs, bank statements, and paid medical bills.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s