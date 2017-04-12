Wedgwood Christian Services State of the Child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join Wedgwood Christian Services at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017, for a morning of breakfast, networking and reviewing the state of children in West Michigan.

A panel of experts will discuss the struggles and challenges children and teens are facing, and how we, as a community, can support them. Wedgwood’s goal is to provide a format for business and community leaders to learn and grow so that we can all come around these kids and families and better support them and their journeys of transformation.

Event Schedule

7:30 – 8:00: Breakfast & Networking

8:00 – 8:10: Welcome, Program Begins

8:10 – 9:15: Panel & Questions

9:15 – 9:30: Thank You & Networking

For more information: http://www.wedgwood.org/stateofchild