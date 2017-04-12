Team RWB: connecting civilians and veterans together

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOTV) – Team RWB is a national veterans service organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

One of the most difficult obstacles veterans encounter when leaving the military is the sudden loss of the extremely close knit and cohesive community that they have been serving in. To go from being with people to whom you would instantly give your life, with a shared purpose, shared goals, and shared mission, to being a civilian, without that shared mission and community, can crush you.

That’s why Team RWB exists. They’re here to try and bring back the “Tribe”. To connect civilians and veterans together, physically, and socially – to create a shared mission, shared community, and provide that which is so severely lacking in our modern society. And, if they get in better shape along the way and make some awesome friends, all the better!

More than 150 members of RWB have registered this year for the River Bank Run – running as teams, for a purpose. Check out the video above to learn more.

Want to run on RWB’s behalf?

Team RWB website: https://www.teamrwb.org/

Fifth Third River Bank Run sign up: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/GrandRapids/FifthThirdRiverBankRun