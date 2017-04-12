Maranda puts on her construction glasses with KCTC Construction

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOTV) – Kent Career Technical Center teaches students to build homes for local families, work with professionals, and learn all aspects of the construction field. The training begins with house plans and framing and end with custom cabinetry, exterior decks, and interior finishes. This two-year program covers all aspects of residential construction. Students can earn their 10-hour MiOSHA safety certification during their first year in the program, which means they will be eligible to actually work in the field – even before you graduate.

See Maranda on the site with the kids and learning the power tools in the video above!