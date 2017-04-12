Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital throws ‘Great Gatsby’ prom for patient

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Corinne Bass moved to a new school just before her senior year. While most teenagers would be nervous about the change, Bass was different. She couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I was excited to have prom and do senior skip day and get really close to these people,” Bass told PEOPLE.

But when summer came to a close, and everyone headed back to school, Bass stayed back. She was told she would have to miss her senior year.

About two years ago, Bass was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, and it’s been a battle ever since.

The teenage girl spent a lot of time in our very own Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, due to a bone marrow transplant she received in February. This was hard on Bass, with it being almost 2 hours from her new hometown.

At such a young age, she also had to experience what life was like in isolation. Because of her challenged immune system, Bass was unable to be around any people for a stretched period of time.

Although she had to miss her senior year, the children’s hospital did everything in its power to make it as fun and normal as possible.

Bass took biology and literature classes with the hospitals on-staff teacher… and they even threw her a prom.

The Gatsby-themed celebration was heartwarming. See video above.