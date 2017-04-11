GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Grand Rapids Kidney Walk is on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Millennium Park. The Kidney Walk is the nation’s largest walk to fight kidney disease. Held in nearly 100 communities, the event raises awareness and funds lifesaving programs that educate and support patients, their families and those at risk.

Each year, more than 75,000 walkers join the NKF to raise over $8 million to help kidney patients and their families. More than 80 cents of every dollar donated directly supports programs and services. At this year’s walk, community members can enjoy a kid fun zone, Health Fair with screenings, live music and more. The annual walk is a family friendly event, and is open to the entire community. Register for the walk, here.

If you can’t attend the walk, you can still help by supporting kidney patients, organ donors, and their families online at http://www.kidney.org, on the phone toll-free at NKF Cares 1.855.653.2273, and through personal peer-mentoring. To learn more, visit http://www.kidney.org