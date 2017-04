GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join us for the 38th annual Borgess Run for the “Health of It”. The Borgess Run is an annual community celebration of health and fitness. It is also one of the largest and most diverse road races in Southwest Michigan. Make it memorable – join us on May 7! Use the hash tag #BorgessRun to join the conversation.

Details

Date/time: May 7

Priority 5K Walk: 8:30 a.m.

Registration cost: $20 (for PH 5k walk)

More information: www.borgessrun.com