DWTS week 4: “Most Memorable Year” night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We always love the “Most Memorable Year” night on Dancing With the Stars, because we get to know the cast a little deeper. There were stories of heartache and triumph… and then there was Nick Viall narrowing thirty women down to 1 in one year. Although, Viall was not the only one with a funny memory. Erika Jayne’s most memorable year was the year she became successful – which only makes sense, because it’s Erika’s world and we’re all just living in it.
Scores
Normani and Valentin: 32/40
Nick and Peta: 30/40
Nancy and Artem: 33/40
Mr. T and Kym: 28/40
Heather and Maksim: 35/40
David and Lindsay: 31/40
Rashad and Emma: 39/40
Erika and Gleb: 30/40
Simone and Sasha: 36/40
Bonner and Sharna: 36/40
**With Rashad and Emma taking the win!
We’ll always remember you…
Who got eliminated on Dancing With the Stars week 4? When it came down to it, Mr. T was sent home.