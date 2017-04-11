Barn wood as easy as 1, 2, 3

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Here’s a quick DIY project that will make a huge impact on your blank wall.

One of the hottest home trends is using reclaimed barn wood for a decorative feature. Here at Standale Interiors we have a brand new product called Versawood, locally sourced reclaimed barn wood, which comes in this box with varying lengths, colors and thickness. See video above. Lay out your pattern on the floor, then install it yourself with adhesive and a nail gun.

Creating a feature wall in your home is a great way to add style and character – and it’s such an easy transformation. Give your home that special touch and pick up your Versawood, here.

