Spring Break Guide: Sunday, April 9

Butterflies are Blooming at Meijer Gardens

Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities:

Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination.

• Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin.

• Hunt for butterfly and moth life cycle replicas with a guided activity in the Kid-Sense Garden.

• Look for images of Michigan butterflies as you navigate the Butterfly Maze.

• Enjoy a springtime puppet show on the Log Cabin lawn; days and times vary.

• Become a Monarch butterfly while you take an imaginary journey and overcome challenges during a Monarch’s Migration game.

There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

Amazing Dinosaurs at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Spring Break fun continues at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and their new Amazing Dinosaurs exhibit. There’s a place where kids can dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habitats, and come face to face with their favorite dinosaurs. So much fun for kids and families. Entertainment includes a dino puppet show see if you can make T. Rex sounds, and more!

