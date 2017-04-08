Win a new playground through the Recycled Playground Challenge

TRENTON, N.J., (April 6, 2017) –TerraCycle announces the third annual Recycled Playground Challenge, a contest with partners Colgate-Palmolive (“Colgate”) and Meijer, that encourages healthy habits among school children and their communities, and awards a recycled playground to a winning school.

Running April 23-June 30, schools located throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin can join TerraCycle’s Oral Care Recycling Program, a free, national program run by Colgate and TerraCycle, and compete to win a new playground made completely of recycled material.

Schools participating in the contest earn one ‘Playground Credit’ for each unit (“unit” defined as 0.02 lbs of used, post-consumer oral care products and packaging) of oral care waste, such as empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers, sent to TerraCycle within the timeframe. Additional Playground Credits are earned through online voting at www.meijer.com/colgate. Legacy Christian School of Grand Rapids was the winner of the 2016Recycled Playground Challenge after earning a total of 102,098 Playground Credits.

The school that earns the most Playground Credits by June 30 will be announced as the winner of the grand prize playground in July 2017 before the playground installation in fall 2017. The first and second runner-up schools, as well as six honorable mention participants, will be awarded various prizes and Meijer gift cards.

In addition to donating gift certificates for the runner-up schools, Meijer is also encouraging community participation in the contest with displays throughout its stores.

“TerraCycle is thrilled that Colgate and Meijer have decided to bring back the Recycled Playground Challenge for 2017,” said TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky. “It’s a chance for young students to gain valuable knowledge about sustainability and get the opportunity to make a difference within their school and community.”

For instructions on how to participate, please visit www.meijer.com/colgate or your local Meijer retailer. To learn more about the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program and to sign up, please visit www.terracycle.com/colgate.

