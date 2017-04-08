Spring Break Guide: Saturday, April 8

Critter Barn Spring Fling

Open from 10am-7pm. Visit the farm and enjoy the miracles of Spring. You can hold, pet, cuddle, and even run with new babies

9275 Adams Street

Zeeland, MI 49464

616-748-1110

Spring Break Bash at Dairy Discovery

Farm Fun for the whole family! Guided educational tours will allow time for: hayrides, bottle feeding baby calves, watching cows being milked, dairy snacks, and more.

Saturday, April 8 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm. Plan on about 2 hours for your visit. Admission is $10. Family Rate: Buy 4 admissions, get 1 free admission! Option to upgrade your visit to include the Robot Farm tour for $2 each (additional 30-40 minutes). Or come at 4pm for the Robot Farm tour only ($6 per person).

12877 84th St SE, Alto

