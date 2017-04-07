Beer 101: Your guide to everything beer

WOTV 4 Women Web Staff Published: Updated:
Beer guide 101

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next time you’re heading to a brewery in Beer City, USA, know exactly which type of beer you want to get. Below is a short, yet helpful guide to the different types of beer you can drink.

Beer Types 

Malts

Malt Beer

Malts are darker and sweeter. They can have subtle hints of caramel, toffee or nuts.

Ales

ALe

Ales are fuller-bodied beers. They usually have a hoppy taste and hints of fruits or spices.

Lagers

Pint of Lager

Lagers are the most popular beer type. They usually are very hoppy and pale. They can be sweet or bitter.

Stouts and Porters

Stout

Porters are dark and fruity. Malt is the flavor source of this beer. Stouts are also dark and less sweet. Stout’s flavor source is barley.

Beer Styles

Assorted beers and ales

Beers also come in styles, not just types. Here’s a list of styles to know:

  • Amber
  • Blonde
  • Brown
  • Cream
  • Dark
  • Fruit
  • Golden
  • Honey
  • India Pale Ale
  • Wheat
  • Strong
  • Red
  • Pilsner
  • Pale
  • Lime
  • Light

Find in-depth descriptions about each of the different styles here.

Beer Glasses 

Beer glasses

Here is a quick run-down of the types of glasses your beer comes in:

  • Flute Glass
  • Goblet
  • Mug
  • Tulip
  • Pilsner Glass
  • Pint Glass
  • Slender Cylinder
  • Wine Glass
  • Weizen Glass
  • Snifter

Discover which beer is served with each glass here.

There you have it. A brief introduction to the world of beer.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s