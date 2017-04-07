Beer 101: Your guide to everything beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next time you’re heading to a brewery in Beer City, USA, know exactly which type of beer you want to get. Below is a short, yet helpful guide to the different types of beer you can drink.
Beer Types
Malts
Malts are darker and sweeter. They can have subtle hints of caramel, toffee or nuts.
Ales
Ales are fuller-bodied beers. They usually have a hoppy taste and hints of fruits or spices.
Lagers
Lagers are the most popular beer type. They usually are very hoppy and pale. They can be sweet or bitter.
Stouts and Porters
Porters are dark and fruity. Malt is the flavor source of this beer. Stouts are also dark and less sweet. Stout’s flavor source is barley.
Beer Styles
Beers also come in styles, not just types. Here’s a list of styles to know:
- Amber
- Blonde
- Brown
- Cream
- Dark
- Fruit
- Golden
- Honey
- India Pale Ale
- Wheat
- Strong
- Red
- Pilsner
- Pale
- Lime
- Light
Find in-depth descriptions about each of the different styles here.
Beer Glasses
Here is a quick run-down of the types of glasses your beer comes in:
- Flute Glass
- Goblet
- Mug
- Tulip
- Pilsner Glass
- Pint Glass
- Slender Cylinder
- Wine Glass
- Weizen Glass
- Snifter
Discover which beer is served with each glass here.
There you have it. A brief introduction to the world of beer.