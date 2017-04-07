Beer 101: Your guide to everything beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next time you’re heading to a brewery in Beer City, USA, know exactly which type of beer you want to get. Below is a short, yet helpful guide to the different types of beer you can drink.

Beer Types

Malts

Malts are darker and sweeter. They can have subtle hints of caramel, toffee or nuts.

Ales

Ales are fuller-bodied beers. They usually have a hoppy taste and hints of fruits or spices.

Lagers

Lagers are the most popular beer type. They usually are very hoppy and pale. They can be sweet or bitter.

Stouts and Porters

Porters are dark and fruity. Malt is the flavor source of this beer. Stouts are also dark and less sweet. Stout’s flavor source is barley.

Beer Styles

Beers also come in styles, not just types. Here’s a list of styles to know:

Amber

Blonde

Brown

Cream

Dark

Fruit

Golden

Honey

India Pale Ale

Wheat

Strong

Red

Pilsner

Pale

Lime

Light

Find in-depth descriptions about each of the different styles here.

Beer Glasses

Here is a quick run-down of the types of glasses your beer comes in:

Flute Glass

Goblet

Mug

Tulip

Pilsner Glass

Pint Glass

Slender Cylinder

Wine Glass

Weizen Glass

Snifter

Discover which beer is served with each glass here.

There you have it. A brief introduction to the world of beer.