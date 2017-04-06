Whitecaps home opener posted to Friday due to weather

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich (WOTV) – Thursday’s scheduled season-opener between the West Michigan Whitecaps and the South Bend Cubs at Fifth Third Ballpark has been postponed, the team announced Thursday morning. Due to the inclement weather and forecast of rain, cold and wind, the decision was made to make up the game as part of a doubleheader this Friday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday’s twin bill will consist of two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break in between.

Tickets for Thursday’s game can be exchanged for any home game throughout the 2017 season at the Fifth Third Ballpark Box Office, while tickets to Friday’s contest can be used to watch both games of the doubleheader.

Gates for the “New Opening Day” will open at 4:00 p.m. Friday’s games will include many of the same festivities. Alpine Hats will be given away to the first 1,200 fans presented by Fifth Third Bank, a spectacular post-game Family Fare fireworks show, and fans will have an opportunity each inning of the game to win a weekend getaway to Traverse City.