Spring Break Guide: Thursday, April 6

Whitecaps opening day

Whitecaps Opening Day
Whitecaps take on the South Ben Cubs and there’s a lot of family fun planned. You can check out the Stilt Walkers, listen to the Dixie Land Band and there’s even yard games planned!   Families can enjoy the Meijer Hometown Playground from 4:30pm-5:30pm and it’s free. And don’t forget the fireworks!
Gates open at 4:30pm – game starts at 6:35pm

John Ball Zoo Spring Break Camps, overnight and twilight sensory safaris

John Ball Zoo Spring Break Camp
A unique, hands-on learning experience that is fun and educational (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play)
John Ball Zoo Spring Break Overnight (April 7-8)
Starlight safari, slumber near the chimpanzees, touring the zoo under the stars, animal encounters, breakfast while watching animals and much more. $50 Member/ $55 Non-member
Twilight Sensory Safari at John Ball Zoo (March 31-April 7)
Experience the zoo in a new “light.” Bring your family, flashlight, and a sense of adventure for this guided tour of the zoo as the sun goes down.

Click here for the entire list of Spring Break Fun across West Michigan. 

