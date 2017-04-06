Inventors battle for Toys R Us deal on ABC new show, “The Toy Box”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The premiere of the ultimate toy-competition series, “The Toy Box,” airing on FRIDAY, APRIL 7 at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4, features five passionate amateur inventors who have put their hearts, souls and a lot of money into their unique toy concepts with hopes of impressing the mentors and making it to The Toy Box where young, no-nonsense judges determine if they will earn the chance to compete for the grand prize.

In each episode of “The Toy Box,” inventors present their toy concepts to a group of mentors that include Dylan’s Candy Bar owner Dylan Lauren, toy guru Jim Silver and Pixar creative director of Consumer Products, Jen Tan.

If the toy makers get past the mentors, they will move on to The Toy Box where a panel of young, no-holds-barred judges that include Sophia Grace Brownlee (“The Ellen Degeneres Show”), Aalyrah Caldwell (“Uncle Buck”), Toby Grey (“The Unexpected John Cena Prank”) and Noah Ritter (“The Ellen Degeneres Show”) decide which toy moves on to the finals and is eventually crowned the winner. That winning toy will be sold exclusively at Toys“R”Us® after the series finale.

What to expect on the season premiere

This week’s toy inventions include:

Arya Ball – a reimagining of the soccer ball with special surprises inside

Inventor: Babak from Carlsbad, California

Wacky Worm Racing Game – a racing game where players dressed in a worm costume race to cross the finish line

Inventor: Cedric from Orlando, Florida

Niya Doll – a multicultural doll collection who sings and speaks in multiple languages

Inventor: Darla from Columbia, South Carolina

Swurfer – a backyard swing inspired by a surfboard

Inventor: Rob from Charleston, South Carolina

Party Cannon – a party game that launches toys, prizes and candy

Inventor: Rick from Miami Springs, Florida

Get to know host Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet currently stars as Cameron Tucker on ABC’s comedy series “Modern Family,” a role in which he earned two Emmy Awards in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category, in 2010 and 2012. Stonestreet also garnered a 2011 Emmy nomination, Golden Globe nominations in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and a TCA Award nomination for his portrayal.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Stonestreet was introduced to acting after a friend dared him to audition for the play “Prelude to a Kiss” while he was studying at Kansas State University. After graduating with a degree in Sociology, he moved to Chicago to study and perform theatre and improv, spending two years doing television commercials and studying with Improv Olympic Chicago (alumni include Amy Poehler, Mike Meyers, Chris Farley, among others) and The Second City (alumni include Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, among others) before moving further west.

While Stonestreet continued doing commercial work, he built an impressive resume of memorable characters on television shows including “Dharma & Greg,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Party of Five,” “Spin City,” “ER,” “The West Wing,” “American Dad,” “Providence,” “Close to Home,” “Crossing Jordan” and “Bones.”

Stonestreet’s credits also include HBO’s “Confirmation,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “The Loft,” “Identity Thief,” “Bad Teacher” and “American Horror Story.”

