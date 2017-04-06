Dolly Parton Imagination Library: book delivery service for our youngest citizens

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV) – Reading to your child is one of the MOST important things you can do to get them off to a great start in life. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will help you read to your child by sending books directly to your home. All children who live within the Ionia County Intermediate School District (Belding, Ionia, Lakewood, Palo, Portland, Saranac, Haynor, and North LeValley) who are between birth and five years of age, (but have not turned five years of age) are eligible to participate.

This is a free literacy program for young children and it is considered a GIFT from the community back to its youngest citizens. For just $27.00 per year, a child will receive a high quality book once a month delivered right to their home for an entire year.

Watch video above to learn more about this inspiring program.