Spring Break Guide: Wednesday, April 5

Taste Touch and Tour at Koetsiers

This is their favorite FREE event! Come see the ins and outs of gardening. Come take a tour of the greenhouse, taste the fruits of our labor, and see everything we have to offer this season. Staying home for Spring Break? That’s awesome! As always we have lots for you to see. Plan on taking your planting project home with you! Fun for all ages, and oh yeah – IT’S FREE!!!!

Free family friendly event from 10am – 12pm April 3rd through the 7th.

1601 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Spring Break Hands-On Happenings: Heroes and Villians

Free

Mon April 3 – Fri April 7 – 1-4 p.m.

Heroes and villains invade Spring Break Hands-On Happenings at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum April 3-7, 1-4 p.m. Create, assemble, and design images and objects from classic heroes and villains! These free family programs are available on a drop-in basis; a special quiet room will be available for children with autism and sensory processing sensitivities.

Wednesday, April 5: Fairy tales and classic stories are celebrated with Legendary Heroes! Decorate a crown, a mythical creature suncatcher, and a book bag. Stencil a dragon banner, a ninja bandana, a Jack and the Beanstalk box, and a Wizard of Oz poster. Color a witch’s hat, a mask of Voldemort, and puppets of pets from Harry Potter.

Thursday, April 6 : Heroes of History demonstrate courage and hope! Design a baseball hat in celebration of Jackie Robinson #42 and a postcard honoring Duane Roberts's contributions to public education. Assemble a bus commemorating Rosa Parks and a sled for Balto. Put together a beaded necklace with a cancer ribbon pendant honoring those who have fought cancer. Color a pirate mask and a Bonnie and Clyde car, and decorate a "don't pollute" picture frame. Color a bookmark of heroes and villains.

Friday, April 7: Superheroes to the rescue! Decorate a gift for a real superhero like your mom and dad. Color superhero suncatchers, headbands, and dry erase bubbles. Scratch a superhero design, and color a hero puzzle. Color a Poison Ivy or Catwoman mask, a Loki mask, and a Joker Hat.

